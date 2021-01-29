Advertisement

Grant available for South Bend restaurants struggling during pandemic

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new grant is available for restaurants in South Bend to help support them through the pandemic.

City leaders gathered this morning at Parisi’s Italian Restaurant, right in front of their outdoor seating ‘igloos’ to announce the grant that will award restaurants up to $2,000 for changes they’ve made to adapt during the pandemic.

To qualify for the grant, the establishment must be located within the City of South Bend, must be currently open to the general public, and must be able to describe the ways in which they’ve made investments toward improving safety in their business.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller says this will help, but it’s not going to solve the crisis many business owners are going through.

“This $2,000 is meant to be a shot in the arm. We know there’s more work to be done and we need to have our partners at the state and federal level continue to step up to provide the amount of aid for us to make it through the pandemic,” Mueller says.

You can access the application here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Richard Gallop
South Bend man who died of COVID-19 honored for love behind the wheel
New vaccine sites in SJC
Kroger, Meijer, Walmart offer COVID-19 Vaccine
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen faces 6 murder counts in shootings at Indianapolis home

Latest News

Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry weather continues
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Thanks to Martin’s Super Markets, the show choir kids at Northridge in Middlebury got some help...
One School at at Time: Martin’s Awards Northridge Show Choirs $1,000 Grant