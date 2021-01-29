Grant available for South Bend restaurants struggling during pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new grant is available for restaurants in South Bend to help support them through the pandemic.

City leaders gathered this morning at Parisi’s Italian Restaurant, right in front of their outdoor seating ‘igloos’ to announce the grant that will award restaurants up to $2,000 for changes they’ve made to adapt during the pandemic.

To qualify for the grant, the establishment must be located within the City of South Bend, must be currently open to the general public, and must be able to describe the ways in which they’ve made investments toward improving safety in their business.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller says this will help, but it’s not going to solve the crisis many business owners are going through.

“This $2,000 is meant to be a shot in the arm. We know there’s more work to be done and we need to have our partners at the state and federal level continue to step up to provide the amount of aid for us to make it through the pandemic,” Mueller says.

You can access the application here.

