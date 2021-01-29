Advertisement

Former prosecutor gets probation after alcohol-related crash

Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0 (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A former prosecutor in southwestern Michigan has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to driving while impaired when he was in office last spring.

John McDonough was the elected prosecutor in St. Joseph County.

He was arrested in May after crashing his car into a fence near Three Rivers.

Authorities say a breath test showed a blood-alcohol level just under the legal threshold of 0.08.

McDonough lost a bid for re-election in the August primary but finished his term in 2020.

McDonough said alcohol abuse had a “complete stranglehold” on him.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Richard Gallop
South Bend man who died of COVID-19 honored for love behind the wheel
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen faces 6 murder counts in shootings at Indianapolis home
New vaccine sites in SJC
Kroger, Meijer, Walmart offer COVID-19 Vaccine

Latest News

If you're looking to escape the cold this weekend and have some fun jumping around, head to Sky...
Weekend fun at Sky Zone Mishawaka
*A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark*
Sunny and calm Friday before a winter storm arrives this weekend
*A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark*
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 1-29-2021
The Emporium Restaurant in downtown South Bend is for sale
Emporium restaurant in downtown South Bend is for sale