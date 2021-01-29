SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Emporium restaurant in downtown South Bend is for sale.

“It’s a gorgeous building. It’s perhaps the best view in town, but at the same time there’s been an awful lot of competition showing up in the neighborhood,” said Jeff Rea, CEO and President of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce.

You can find the listing on the Cressy Commercial Real Estate page.

The sale is for the business only, not the entire building.

It is going for $300,000.

“The pandemic has really created a global economic crisis that has really crippled so many businesses and industries, in particular hospitality,” said Rea.

Last May, the restaurant posted a message on its Facebook Page, reading in part: “Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to close the Emporium Restaurant for the foreseeable future.”

While 16 News Now could not get ahold of the restaurant owner for comment, one of the listing agents, Shawn Todd, said the pandemic contributed to the decision to sell it.

“Just with restaurants in general, some of the others we have talked to, the pandemic was kind of the last straw. Maybe they were thinking about doing something different in business. Maybe business hadn’t gone so well,” Rea said.

Rea also said while some businesses have tried thinking outside of the box - like offering carry out - some still have not been able to survive.

“Many of them operate on very small margins anyway. Many of them have to pay rent, trying to keep employees, food costs, all that kind of stuff. So it’s just been an extremely challenging time,” Rea said.

Rea encourages you to keep supporting local businesses.

