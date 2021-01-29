Elkhart Community Schools announces referendum

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Community Schools have a ‘people problem’ and officials there are turning to taxpayers for help.

A May 4th referendum seeks an additional $122 million over the next eight years.

About two thirds of the money would go toward employee pay raises and having the district pay a greater share of health insurance premiums.

“So, in the past three and a half years, about 44 percent of our certified staff has turned over,” said Elkhart School Superintendent Steve Thalheimer. “I have had teachers tell me, ‘I love being here. I believe in what we’re doing. I like the progress of what we’re working on. I appreciate being part of a professional learning community with my team and my building, but I simply cannot continue to make what I make here.’”

Enter the Stronger Elkhart committee. It’s a PAC pushing for the public support needed to pass the referendum.

“As a fiscally conservative person, this would be the first tax that I can remember in my lifetime that I am for, said Stronger Elkhart Chairman Mat Krueper.

Krueper has three children in the Elkhart district and says they pay disparity there goes well beyond the teaching ranks. “We lost a highly qualified paraprofessional who decided to go work at a car wash because they could make significantly more.”

Thalheimer says paraprofessionals, food service people, and bus helpers are making less than $10 an hour. “This year we were able to move people 30 cents an hour because we absolutely felt we needed to.”

It’s to the point where district leaders feel hard pressed to keep their stated community promise that “Every student is known by name, challenged and supported by highly effective staff….”

“If we don’t have a public-school system that’s strong, right, that affects our future significantly,” concluded Krueper.

“We’re also one of the top ten employers in the area, so, if our employees do not have earnings power, and do not have spending power, that impacts our community because they’re not able to turn around and buy a house and invest themselves into the community and stay here,” added Thalheimer.

The district last held a referendum in May of 2019. It was defeated with 63 percent voting no.

This year’s referendum request has been lowered by about 20 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

