Dallas Stars beat Red Wings 7-3 to improve to 4-0 on season

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST
DALLAS (AP) - Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the season, Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots in his first NHL start and the Dallas Stars beat Detroit 7-3.

Dallas went undefeated in its season-opening four-game homestand.

Denis Gurianov had a goal and two assists while Ty Dellandrea had his first NHL goal and first assist.

Those points for Dellandrea came in the final 5:08 when Dallas stretched out a one-goal lead.

Seven Stars scored.

The defending Western Conference champion Stars last season didn’t win until their fourth game during a 1-7-1 start.

