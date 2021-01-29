Dallas Stars beat Red Wings 7-3 to improve to 4-0 on season
DALLAS (AP) - Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the season, Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots in his first NHL start and the Dallas Stars beat Detroit 7-3.
Dallas went undefeated in its season-opening four-game homestand.
Denis Gurianov had a goal and two assists while Ty Dellandrea had his first NHL goal and first assist.
Those points for Dellandrea came in the final 5:08 when Dallas stretched out a one-goal lead.
Seven Stars scored.
The defending Western Conference champion Stars last season didn’t win until their fourth game during a 1-7-1 start.
