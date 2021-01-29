Berrien County sees decline in COVID cases, hospitalizations

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Health officials are saying we’re seeing some encouraging trends as the pandemic continues.

Right now, the county is averaging 40 cases per day, down from 50 two weeks ago.

There’s also been a sharp decline in the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations in the last ten days.

Vaccination efforts continue in Berrien County, as health officials are anxiously awaiting another shipment of vaccines to distribute to Michiganders.

“We’re hearing there will be more vaccines coming to us,” said Nicki Britton, Health Officer. “We are committed to administering 90 percent of doses with 7 days of receiving them”

If you are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, go to the Berrien County Health Department’s website.

