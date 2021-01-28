Wintry end of January...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WINTRY TEN DAYS! Lots to talk about in the weather over the next 10 days. It will be cold Friday with partly sunny skies, so not a bad day. Then we’ll track a storm system across the midwest. For us, it means snow, potentially heavy snow, is likely from late Saturday evening through the day on Sunday. Maybe some lake-effect Monday. Then dry for a while. The next storm system...also a strong one...comes in later next week with rain and/or snow. That will probably be followed by our first shot of truly Arctic air this winter...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and quite cold. Low: 12, Wind: Var 3-6

Friday: Partly sunny and remaining cold. High: 29, Wind: SE 3-6

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 16

Saturday: Becoming cloudy. Snow is expected to arrive sometime during the evening. High: 32

