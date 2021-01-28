Advertisement

Whitmer: Holding back federal virus aid ‘cruel and reckless’

Coronavirus in Michigan
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will not cede her authority to issue certain COVID-19 restrictions, calling Republicans’ attempt to hold back federal pandemic relief unless she changes course “cruel and reckless.”

The Democratic governor on Thursday urged GOP lawmakers to stop “digging in” on their continued opposition to state health department orders.

They limit capacity at restaurants to 25% and prohibit youth contact sports to curb the coronavirus.

Senate Republicans have blocked 13 of her appointees while House Republicans want to link $2.3 billion in K-12 funding to empowering counties - not the state - to decide about restricting sports and in-person instruction.

