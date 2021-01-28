What’s Good: Youth Prevention Video Contest 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Heading over to see what’s good--well it could be you.

Kids in 6th-12th grade have a chance to have a video they made featured in a commercial right here on 16 News Now.

16 News Now tells us how you can get started on your road to the big screen.

The theme is ‘Choose to stay strong, choose to have hope, and choose to be drug-free.’

The Partnership for a Drug-Free St. Joseph County wants to see what this means to kids in our community with this year’s Youth Prevention Video Contest.

“We wanted it to be around the issues of staying drug-free during this time--alcohol and drug-free--but also to have hope that it’s going to get better and to stay strong because it’s tough for all of us but I know it’s especially tough for the youth in our community,” said Drug-Free Communities Grant Coordinator Janet Whitfield-Hyduk.

Kids can apply through the end of February either by themselves or as a team.

The video itself isn’t due until March 31st. It only needs to be thirty seconds to one minute long. So if you’ve ever made a video for Instagram or Tic Tok, you have all the experience you need.

Participants have to be 6th-12th graders and must be a resident of St. Joseph County or involved with a St. Joseph County school, church, or organization.

“Our youth need to be recognized for all the good things they’re doing and the fact that they’re hanging in there and doing the best they can while struggling with Covid-19 just like us adults,” Whitfield-Hyduk said.

All of the submissions will be recognized, but one will debut as a new commercial for WNDU.

Get started by reaching out to Janet Whitfield-Hyduk at (574) 345-1621 or email janetwhitfield.pepsadfc@gmail.com.

