South Bend Police Department hoping to expand ShotSpotter program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruzkowski is meeting virtually with a common council committee in hopes of expanding the city’s ShotSpotter program.

The ShotSpotter - Connect System would allow officers to focus on the entire community.

This system uses proven data to help direct officers to cover areas that are at greater risk.

Sergeants would give officers directives while on duty, and supervisors can even track officers on a GPS-type system.

The South Bend Police Department says this system is another tool it can use to help hold officers accountable and to help reduce crime.

“The chief and I were brainstorming ways we can improve giving safety to the residents. [A] crime resource specialist will also help us with these measures,” says Cpt. Daniel Skibins with the South Bend Police Department.

This system would incorporate every square inch of the city.

The South Bend Police Department wanted to talk to the council before it’s implemented.

