South Bend organizations receive Alive Grant for helping reduce youth violence
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, 50 organizations in the South Bend area received grant dollars for their roles in helping reduce youth violence.
Youth engagement initiatives and violence prevention programs within these organizations will receive a total $343,000.
More than 120 organizations applied for the grant.
The grant helps provide mentorship opportunities for young people and connects them with employment training.
South Bend Mayor James Mueller says this grant is one part of a larger strategy to reduce community violence.
“The name of this Alive Grant is that we want all our kids to stay alive, to stay free, and to have opportunities to thrive. So, this is one part of a strategy and we look forward to seeing how this new team emerges when we move out of the pandemic setting and as this grant program evolves over time,” says Mueller.
The full list of recipients is below.
- Rise Up Academy Restorative Justice Initiative
- Imani Unidad
- LTIA (Let’s Turn It Around)
- IMPower Center
- Mamas Against Violence
- Transformation Ministries: Iron Sharpens Iron
- Greater Impact
- Mentoring Moments
- Choices for Life South Bend
- Gentleman & Scholars, Inc.
- Free Your Wings, Inc.
- Emaculate Enterprise LLC
- Connect 2 Be The Change LTD
- Project Impact South Bend: CUC Community Commercial Kitchen
- Future Matters
- Ark Angels, Inc.
- The Strong Friend
- RHS Restorative Justice Student Leadership
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- The Beacon Resource Center
- Justice for Michiana
- South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo, Inc.
- The Michiana Athletic and Rec. Association
- Project Impact South Bend, Inc./Sons and Daughters of Destiny
- Fathers First 2.0
- Dream Builders Project, Inc.
- Women’s Outreach Ministries: The Incubator
- Wright Chosen Ministries
- MLK Senior Men’s Club
- No Sleep Neighborhood Group: Studio/Arcade
- Big Chef Corey’s Junior Chef Program
- Joe Wingo Group
- Bully Me Badd
- Ocean of Opportunity
- Swella’s Ville
- IMP Operations LLP
- Gifted Genius Foundation
- Bully Boy Entertainment
- Scholarworkship
- Michiana Hub
- Faith in Indiana: Live Free South Bend
- Underground Basketball League (UB League)
- Legendary Era LLC
- Silence the Violence
- Eminence Dance
- Induce My Purpose Inc.
- Women Entrepreneurs Matter
- Style Girlz Beauty Salon and Empowerment Station
- Soldiers Volleyball
- Ford Strong
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.