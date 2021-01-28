South Bend organizations receive Alive Grant for helping reduce youth violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, 50 organizations in the South Bend area received grant dollars for their roles in helping reduce youth violence.

Youth engagement initiatives and violence prevention programs within these organizations will receive a total $343,000.

More than 120 organizations applied for the grant.

The grant helps provide mentorship opportunities for young people and connects them with employment training.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller says this grant is one part of a larger strategy to reduce community violence.

“The name of this Alive Grant is that we want all our kids to stay alive, to stay free, and to have opportunities to thrive. So, this is one part of a strategy and we look forward to seeing how this new team emerges when we move out of the pandemic setting and as this grant program evolves over time,” says Mueller.

The full list of recipients is below.

Rise Up Academy Restorative Justice Initiative

Imani Unidad

LTIA (Let’s Turn It Around)

IMPower Center

Mamas Against Violence

Transformation Ministries: Iron Sharpens Iron

Greater Impact

Mentoring Moments

Choices for Life South Bend

Gentleman & Scholars, Inc.

Free Your Wings, Inc.

Emaculate Enterprise LLC

Connect 2 Be The Change LTD

Project Impact South Bend: CUC Community Commercial Kitchen

Future Matters

Ark Angels, Inc.

The Strong Friend

RHS Restorative Justice Student Leadership

Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Beacon Resource Center

Justice for Michiana

South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo, Inc.

The Michiana Athletic and Rec. Association

Project Impact South Bend, Inc./Sons and Daughters of Destiny

Fathers First 2.0

Dream Builders Project, Inc.

Women’s Outreach Ministries: The Incubator

Wright Chosen Ministries

MLK Senior Men’s Club

No Sleep Neighborhood Group: Studio/Arcade

Big Chef Corey’s Junior Chef Program

Joe Wingo Group

Bully Me Badd

Ocean of Opportunity

Swella’s Ville

IMP Operations LLP

Gifted Genius Foundation

Bully Boy Entertainment

Scholarworkship

Michiana Hub

Faith in Indiana: Live Free South Bend

Underground Basketball League (UB League)

Legendary Era LLC

Silence the Violence

Eminence Dance

Induce My Purpose Inc.

Women Entrepreneurs Matter

Style Girlz Beauty Salon and Empowerment Station

Soldiers Volleyball

Ford Strong

