South Bend man who died of COVID-19 honored for love behind the wheel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It Is an ending many have come all too familiar with.

“Don’t leave me Bubba. Don’t leave me,” Andy Pieper said in despair.

Loved ones taken away too soon.

“We were all on high hopes that day. We thought everything was going to be just fine and then Friday, everything went 180 degrees and the bottom fell out,” Pieper recalled.

His name was Richard Gallup, but those who knew him like Pieper called him Bubba.

“A fella who owns this shop had brought me out of retirement to help him establish an automobile restoration shop specializing in GTOs of all things. From that point on, Rich and I became fast friends and he started to look to me as his surrogate father over the years,” Pieper says.

On Sunday, January 24th, Richard lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 50 despite well-managing his diabetes.

“I feel like I have lost one of my best friends and actually a son,” Pieper says.

But despite a heartbreaking ending, what lives on is Gallop’s love for cars and his perfection for Pontiacs.

“When we go into the Pontiac GTO Nationals, last time we were there, we took three cars and came back with three gold flights,” Pieper said.

Even though it’s time to say goodbye to Gallop being around, “He was such a salt of the earth, such a good man. I don’t understand why they take the good ones and leave the rotten ones, but they took the good one,” Pieper says Gallop and his work will never be forgotten.

“This will be a commemorative car for Bubba Gallop when I finish it. I’ll probably have it lettered with his name on it...on the glove box. In memory of Richard Gallop,” Pieper said.

