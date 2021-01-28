Sexton scores 29 points, Cavaliers beat Pistons 122-107
CLEVELAND (AP) - Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 122-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap a two-game losing streak.
Cleveland forced 22 turnovers.
Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight turnovers for Detroit.
The Pistons fell to 1-7 on the road.
