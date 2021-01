PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man has been arrested for having child porn.

Indiana State Police received a cyber tip that ultimately led to a search warrant at a home in the 8100 block of 9-B road.

Tyler Southwell was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail.

The 28-year-old is facing five counts of possession of child pornography.

