Pacers’ Sabonis has triple-double to sink Hornets 116-106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Doug McDermott had 28 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-106.

Sabonis, who was questionable coming into the game with a bruised knee, started and finished 9 of 10 from the field.

Malcom Brogdon had 25 points and Justin Holiday chipped in 19 points for the Pacers, who have won three of their last four games.

Terry Rozier had 20 points for the Hornets, who have dropped six of seven.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/27/2021 10:22:29 PM (GMT -5:00)