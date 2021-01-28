Outdoor music festival planned for September at Ignition Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The summer of 2021 could end on a high note in South Bend.

A one-day, outdoor music festival is being planned for September 18th.

The Trax Music Festival would be held on city owned property at Ignition Park.

“It’s going to be a one-day, we’re going to have like six bands perform throughout the day. We’re going to have food trucks there, there’s going to be beer served as well,” said Doug Michael with M&M Promotions. “Really the lot size is big enough where we could probably have 20,000 people there, but we agreed with the city to kind of limit to like a maximum of 5,000 to 6,000 people.”

Michael also owns Main Stage Pizza in South Bend, where a guitar signed by Joe Bonamassa hangs on the wall.

Michael grew up in Edwardsburg, but left the area while in his 20′s. “I moved to Los Angeles and worked in the music industry. I was a recording engineer for several years working with people like Lionel Richie and Green Day.”

“I think people want to, you know, they want to get past this, you know, pandemic. They want to look forward to like a show, just to get out of the house, start become social again and getting out there and enjoying life,” said M&M Promotions’ Steve Mihaljevic. “Six months is a very feasible time period for us to be able to approach and do something like this, like we said, the numbers should be under control at that point.”

Michael said the September 18th date was picked for a couple of reasons. “One. we thought it was far enough out that COVID would be in control. We were banking on the situation that vaccine would be in place, and, you know, the level would be going down. Also, we wanted to do it at a time when Notre Dame students were back in school.”

Tickets are expected to go on sale in March. General admission is expected to be around $50.

It’s hoped that The Struts will headline the festival, and that The Regrets will sign as a supporting act.

It’s also hoped that COVID will be a bad memory by the time of the show although a COVID clause in the contract requires state and local health officials to sign off on the festival.

