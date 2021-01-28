Notre Dame enhances COVID testing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame students are returning to campus this weekend to start the second semester, so the university has made extensive plans to address and help minimize COVID-19 cases.

Every undergraduate and professional school student will be tested on a weekly basis, and surveillance testing is encouraged for all faculty, staff, graduate and postdoctoral students who are regularly on campus.

The goal of the surveillance testing is to identify asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people before they spread the virus.

Meanwhile, the university has arranged an adequate number of rooms on and off campus for isolating and quarantining students who test positive or have had close contact with someone who tested positive.

