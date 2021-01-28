Advertisement

No. 20 Hokies rebound from road loss to top Notre Dame 62-51

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Nahiem Alleyne led four Virginia Tech players in double figures with 15 points and the No. 20 Hokies rebounded from their previous road loss to control cold-shooting Notre Dame 62-51.

Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts had 14 points each and reserve Hunter Cattoor scored 13 for coach Mike Young’s Hokies, who were coming off a 78-60 loss last Saturday at Syracuse.

Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points to lead the Fighting Irish, who saw their two-game winning streak end.

The guard scored just five points after intermission as the Irish, who shot 32% in the first half, finished at 36% for the game.

1/27/2021 10:10:54 PM (GMT -5:00)

