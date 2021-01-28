Michigan reports 80* more COVID-19 deaths, 1,872 more cases Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 80* more COVID-19 deaths and 1,872 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today include 67 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 14,491 deaths and 556,109 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 6 more coronavirus deaths and 1,681 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 79* more coronavirus deaths and 1,476 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 44 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 3,011* new cases were reported. Note on cases (01/25/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 23rd. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,505 per day.

Berrien County has had 196 (+0) deaths and 10,792 (+53) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 57 (+0) deaths and 3,704 (+17) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 74 (+0) deaths and 4,355 (+21) confirmed and probable cases.

