Medical Moment: Omega-3 fish oil, no help for heart health?

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a new study on prescription fish oil products reverse years of conventional wisdom?

In today’s Medical Moment, what you need to know.

It’s a new year, and a new chance to improve your eating habits.

But as Martie Salt reports, if you’re taking supplements to improve your heart health, there’s one popular pill that can come off your list.

The doctor says the results of the strength trial have implications for over-the-counter fish oil products, since many people take large doses to avoid the expense of a prescription.

