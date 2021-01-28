Marshall County inmate attempts to escape while in hospital

PLYMOUTH Ind. (WNDU) - A Marshall County inmate tried to escape custody while at the Plymouth hospital.

Jeffrey Campbell was using the restroom when he forced the door closed and locked it.

He then allegedly removed several ceiling tiles to access a metal platform above the ceiling in an attempt to escape.

The inmate was quickly located within the ceiling over the emergency room.

A report will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for additional charges.

