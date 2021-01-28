Advertisement

Lake-effect snow showers dust most surfaces with minor accumulation Thursday morning

Wet snow of prolonged duration Saturday afternoon through Sunday... Heaviest snowfall rates Saturday night
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Tracking early lake effect snow showers across Michiana with a brisk feel to the air. Communities along the lakeshore may accumulate 1-2″ before the snow ends this afternoon. Highs barely reach the middle 20s with an ongoing wind chill through the afternoon that feels like the teens. Partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

Very cold! Clear skies with low temperatures dropping near the single digits. With the actual air temperature so cold, we’re bound to feel some wind chills below zero. Bundle up!

TOMORROW:

Sunny skies from beginning to end with dry conditions. High temperatures in the upper 20s. A weekend weathermaker brings a mix of rain, ice, and snow.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Chuck Hurley
Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley dies
Shooting on Edison Ave
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Bend
Few isolated flurries on the radar late Wednesday.
Deep freeze Wednesday with icy roads and drastically colder temperatures
Gov. Whitmer
Whitmer gives State of State Address Wednesday night

Latest News

Tracking early lake effect snow showers across Michiana with a brisk feel to the air.
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-28-2021 First Alert Weather
South Bend police cars
South Bend Police Department hoping to expand ShotSpotter program
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Lake-effect snow some areas
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast