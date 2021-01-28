Lake-effect snow showers dust most surfaces with minor accumulation Thursday morning

TODAY:

Tracking early lake effect snow showers across Michiana with a brisk feel to the air. Communities along the lakeshore may accumulate 1-2″ before the snow ends this afternoon. Highs barely reach the middle 20s with an ongoing wind chill through the afternoon that feels like the teens. Partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

Very cold! Clear skies with low temperatures dropping near the single digits. With the actual air temperature so cold, we’re bound to feel some wind chills below zero. Bundle up!

TOMORROW:

Sunny skies from beginning to end with dry conditions. High temperatures in the upper 20s. A weekend weathermaker brings a mix of rain, ice, and snow.

