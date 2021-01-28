Advertisement

Indiana reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,890 more cases Thursday

Statewide, 1,915 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 1,915 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 34 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,890 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,915 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 9,504 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 619,995 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 2,260 new cases were reported. 1,902 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 80 more coronavirus deaths and 1,777 new cases were reported. 1,976 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,210 new cases were reported. 2,045 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 49 more coronavirus deaths and 3,560 new cases were reported. 2,151 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 27,732 (+110) cases and 410 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,591 (+45) cases and 347 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,247 (+59) cases and 166 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,162 (+23) cases and 85 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,121 (+25) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,317 (+6) cases and 63 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,786 (+3) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,669 (+13) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 986 (+6) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Chuck Hurley
Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley dies
Shooting on Edison Ave
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Bend
Gov. Whitmer
Whitmer gives State of State Address Wednesday night
Few isolated flurries on the radar late Wednesday.
Deep freeze Wednesday with icy roads and drastically colder temperatures

Latest News

The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
A team of health experts under the WHO ended their two-week quarantine in Wuhan, China, and...
WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study
Two doses of the two coronavirus vaccines currently authorized in the United States are needed...
CDC urges us to get our 2nd COVID shot on time