Elkhart schools see increase in graduation rates, credits individualized approach

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Graduation rates have climbed statewide in Indiana and for most schools in Elkhart County.

“I was really happy given there was so much attention put on graduation rates and making sure we were getting there,” said Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer. “Coming off of a semester we had with the pandemic, knowing that we had the necessary things in place to make sure students were engaged in completing their assignments and doing things they needed to do in order to arrive at that place was great.”

Two changes were made at the district level to improve graduation rates: keeping better track of students transferring schools and taking advantage of the graduation pathways requirement.

Administrators and teachers alike were committed to helping Elkhart students succeed.

“It was an all in approach,” said Elkhart High school Principal Cary Anderson. “We learned a lot from last year and had boots on the ground. We couldn’t be more proud.”

“We know the statistics show earning potential goes up the higher your degree is,” said Dr. Thalheimer.

The school district has taken an individualized approach so every student gets the attention they deserve.

“Even though we’re a large district, each kid is individual,” Principal Anderson said. “They have a team and that’s what makes this so special. We help to remove obstacles that might be in their way. "

