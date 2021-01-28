Duchene’s leads Predators over Blackhawks 2-1 in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nick Cousins had the regulation goal for Nashville, winners of two straight.

Ryan Carpenter had the Chicago goal.

The Blackhawks have dropped two in a row, but have earned at least one standings point in their last five games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/27/2021 10:24:16 PM (GMT -5:00)