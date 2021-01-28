Advertisement

Duchene’s leads Predators over Blackhawks 2-1 in shootout

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nick Cousins had the regulation goal for Nashville, winners of two straight.

Ryan Carpenter had the Chicago goal.

The Blackhawks have dropped two in a row, but have earned at least one standings point in their last five games.

1/27/2021 10:24:16 PM (GMT -5:00)

