Dr. Bob answers questions about the coronavirus vaccine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - So many people still have questions about the COVID vaccine, like how to make an appointment and does the vaccine make you sick?

Well, Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic is now fully vaccinated against COVID and is sharing his personal experience to answer your questions.

Lauren: Dr. Bob tell us about the vaccination process.

Dr. Bob: For physicians, we were on a state database and an email was sent to us telling us that we were eligible, and a link was sent there. You click on the link and you are taken to the local testing site, there are more testing sites now than there were in December, so it was done through St. Joe Health System. You sign up for a time and then you go in and are asked a number of questions to make sure that you are eligible, and you don’t have any serious allergies. Then you get the shot and hang out for about 15 minutes to make sure you don’t have any allergic reaction. Before you leave, they sign you up for your follow-up shot which is 3 weeks after your first one. If you don’t have computer access, you can call 211 but it’s a very smooth process.

Lauren: How did you feel after the vaccines?

Dr. Bob: After the first one, my arm was a little sore for about 24-48 hours, but really nothing significant. After the second dose, I got it early in the morning and by the first night, I felt pretty ill; I had chills, I felt feverish and kinda sweated through my sheets. It lasted about 4 hours, but after that I felt great. I would much rather go through this than have COVID again.

Lauren: What’s your message to the public about the vaccines?

Dr. Bob: I think it’s worth asking your doctor if it’s safe for you to get the vaccine but in general, people should be doing it.

Indiana health officials hope to open COVID-19 vaccines to ages 65 and up soon.

But for those who are eligible now and looking to make an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

