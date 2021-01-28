Advertisement

Corky Lee, known for photographing Asian America, dies at 73

He died of complications from COVID-19
Corky Lee died Wednesday in New York City’s Queens borough of complications from COVID-19, his...
Corky Lee died Wednesday in New York City’s Queens borough of complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Corky Lee, a photojournalist who spent five decades spotlighting the often ignored Asian and Pacific Islander American communities, has died. He was 73.

Lee died Wednesday in New York City’s Queens borough of complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement.

“His passion was to rediscover, document and champion through his images the plight of all Americans but most especially that of Asian and Pacific Islanders,” his family said.

The self-described “undisputed unofficial Asian American Photographer Laureate,” Lee used his eye to pursue what he saw as “photographic justice.” Almost always sporting a camera around his neck, he was present at many seminal moments impacting Asian America over a 50-year career.

He was born Young Kwok Lee in New York City to Chinese immigrant parents. He was the first child in his family to go to college, graduating from City University of New York’s Queens College.

A self-taught freelance photographer, Lee aimed his camera lens on a slew of subjects from anti-Vietnam war protests to police brutality. Over the years, his photos have appeared in The New York Times, Time magazine, the New York Post, New York Daily News, The Associated Press and Asian American outlets. Most recently, he was documenting anti-Asian racism brought on by the pandemic.

Lee was there when Asian Americans took to the streets to protest the lack of jail time for the killers of Vincent Chin. The 27-year-old Chin was beaten to death in Detroit in 1982, a time when Japan was being blamed for the U.S. auto industry’s decline. The two laid-off white autoworkers who killed Chin — who was Chinese — assumed he was Japanese. They were convicted of manslaughter but got just three years of probation.

In 2017, Lee organized a vigil outside the Nevada home of one of Chin’s attackers.

An event that had an indelible influence on Lee’s desire for more Asian representation was the building of the Transcontinental Railroad. In previous interviews, Lee spoke of being in junior high and coming across a picture from the 1869 completion of the railroad in Utah. The iconic “Champagne Photo” featured almost no Chinese workers, even though they made up the majority of the labor.

In 2002, Lee gathered some of those laborers’ descendants in the same spot for a reenactment. More than a nice gesture, Lee felt the anniversary photograph was restoring Asians into the history of the country they helped build. He went on to recreate the photo on more than one anniversary.

Lee also believed in paying it forward to Asian American journalists coming after him. He was a founding member of the New York chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association. He is credited with helping raise more than $100,000 in scholarship funds through annual photo auctions.

“AAJA is heartbroken over the loss of our beloved Corky Lee, a trailblazer whose career has been instrumental to our collective understanding and appreciation of the history, triumphs and struggles of Asian America,” AAJA President Michelle Ye Hee Lee said in a statement.

A private funeral service will be held at Wah Wing Sang Funeral Home in New York.

Lee is survived by his brother John.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Chuck Hurley
Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley dies
Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
Shooting on Edison Ave
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Bend
Gov. Whitmer
Whitmer gives State of State Address Wednesday night

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
Biden opens ‘Obamacare’ window for uninsured as COVID rages
New vaccine sites in SJC
Kroger, Meijer, Walmart offer COVID-19 Vaccine
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry end of January...