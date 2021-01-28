A look inside the YSB Safe Station

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County’s Safe Station is an emergency shelter that provides immediate help for a young person in need.

16 Morning News Now got to tour the Safe Station on Thursday.

The home is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

When a young person arrives, they are greeted by staff who immediately provide help.

The home can house up to eight young people at a time, and anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 can stay there for up to 21 days.

The Safe Station is a haven for any young person in a crisis who needs a safe place to stay.

“We want to make sure that young people in the community know that we’re here and we’re here through the pandemic,” said Christina McGovern, director of development. “That has certainly had an impact with young people being more isolated with mental health problems, you know, servicing not only at home but also, you know, with their peers.”

The Safe Station also has a 24-hour crisis line which receives more than 400 calls every year.

The number for the crisis line is 574-235-9396.

