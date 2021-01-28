Advertisement

3 arrested in Elkhart County after vehicle break-in

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In Elkhart County, three men have been arrested after breaking into a vehicle.

Police saw the men removing items from a vehicle at Comfort Suites in the 2700 block of Country Road 24 Wednesday morning just after 4:05.

They left in a maroon minivan and led police on a chase into St. Joseph County.

It eventually ended at the intersection of Magnolia and Edward in South Bend.

All three men are facing felony theft charges, as they are connected to numerous other vehicle thefts in Elkhart County.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Chuck Hurley
Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley dies
Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
Shooting on Edison Ave
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Bend
Gov. Whitmer
Whitmer gives State of State Address Wednesday night

Latest News

Tyler Southwell
Plymouth man arrested for child porn
Details on the South Bend Alive Grant
South Bend organizations receive Alive Grant for helping reduce youth violence
Doug Michael with M&M Promotions
Outdoor music festival planned for September at Ignition Park
Could a new study on prescription fish oil products reverse years of conventional wisdom?
Medical Moment: Omega-3 fish oil, no help for heart health?