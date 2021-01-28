3 arrested in Elkhart County after vehicle break-in

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In Elkhart County, three men have been arrested after breaking into a vehicle.

Police saw the men removing items from a vehicle at Comfort Suites in the 2700 block of Country Road 24 Wednesday morning just after 4:05.

They left in a maroon minivan and led police on a chase into St. Joseph County.

It eventually ended at the intersection of Magnolia and Edward in South Bend.

All three men are facing felony theft charges, as they are connected to numerous other vehicle thefts in Elkhart County.

