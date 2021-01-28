2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police found .75 pounds of meth, paraphernalia including two baby bottles made into meth pipes, and multiple driver’s licenses, credit cards and social security cards belonging to other people during a traffic stop.

Jason L. Cochran, a 43-year-old from South Bend, was arrested and booked into the county jail on preliminary charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to deal, a level 2 felony, and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, a class A misdemeanor.

Stephanie L. Fugate, a 43-year-old from Mishawaka, was arrested and booked into the county jail on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor, and on a hold for Cass County.

From the St. Joseph County Police Department:

St. Joseph County – January 28, 2021 – While on patrol in the north end of the county during in the early hour of Wednesday morning County Police Sgt. Parmelee located a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through a hotel parking lot.

The Sergeant continued to follow the vehicle as it left the lot and headed north. At 1:43 am Wednesday January 28, 2021 Sgt. Parmelee conducted a traffic stop of the 2003 Chevy Blazer. The driver was identified at Jason L. Cochran (m/w age 43) of South Bend and a passenger was identified as Stephanie L. Fugate (f/w age 43) of Mishawaka. It was determined by the Sergeant that Cochran did not hold a valid driver’s license and that Fugate was wanted on a 2 County Felony Warrant out of Cass County, Michigan.

Upon search of the suspects and impound search of the vehicle county officers discovered $1,525.00 in cash, .75 pounds of methamphetamine, multiple paraphernalia items including two baby bottles made into meth pipes; and multiple driver’s licenses, credit cards & social security cards belonging to various other individuals.

Sheriff commends Sgt. Parmelee and the other officers involved on the great work on the arrests and removal of 3/4 of a pound meth from our community.

Please be advised that the charges against these suspects are merely accusations, police reports have been forwarded to the County Prosecutor for review and filing of formal criminal charges and that the suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

