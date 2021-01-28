Advertisement

16 News Now talks with Indiana Senator Mike Braun

By Terry McFadden
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On February 9, the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump gets underway.

Among the senators sitting in judgement of the former president will be Mike Braun of Indiana.

Braun will have to decide whether Trump is guilty of inciting the mob that stormed the capitol.

I talked to Braun this afternoon about his range of emotions that fateful day.

After the riot, Braun changed his mind about challenging the electoral results in certain swing states and voted with the majority to certifying the results.

I asked him if his support of the former president, along with other Republicans, before January 6, make them also responsible for what happened that day.

Listen to his answer in the video below.

