Whitmer to give State of State Address tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Tonight, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her third State of the State Address.

She’s expected to reflect on actions she’s taken as governor, including the response to the pandemic and strengthening the state’s economy,

The address is being held virtually, starting at 7 tonight. A livestream will be available at michigan.gov.

