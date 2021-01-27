Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Teen prefers a home with many pets

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Teenagers need a strong parent to help them get through emotional and personal struggles. Foster teens are no different, but so many of them are missing out on that kind of support. There are hundreds of foster teenagers in need of adoption. Kids like 16-year-old Michael.

He has a smile that’s contagious and an attitude to match.

If you had to list Michael’s favorite past times, video games would be near the top. But he doesn’t just play on a screen; Michael is athletic too.

“I’m good at basketball,” said Michael. “My favorite part are shooting threes, getting in peoples’ faces and layups.”

Michael loves that feeling when he hits a good shot.

“Awesome. Awesome. Makes me feel awesome amazing and great,” said Michael.

But there is one thing that would make him feel even better: a new family.

He has a good idea of what kind of family he wants.

“I want a family that has like a lot of pets,” said Michael.

He loves dogs, cats, rabbits, pet mice and rats.

“And horses,” added Michael. “I want to live with a family who got a horse and a farm.”

Michael loves to eat. He’s only picky about vegetables. He has quite a few he doesn’t like.

“Broccoli. Carrots. Spinach. Peas. Brussel sprouts. Zucchini squash,” said Michael.

Among the veggies he likes: black eyed peas, baked beans, sweet corn, sweet greens.

“I like good cooking. No bad cooking. Just good cookin’,” said Michael with a smile.

If you would like to learn more about Michael, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

