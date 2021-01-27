Advertisement

Stars keep hot start going with 2-1 OT win over Red Wings

Jason Dickinson scored 1:32 into overtime and the Dallas Stars won a third straight home game to start their delayed season, beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST
DALLAS (AP) - Jason Dickinson scored 1:32 into overtime and the Dallas Stars won a third straight home game to start their delayed season, beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1. John Klingberg had a goal and assisted on Dickinson’s winner. The former longtime Central Division rivals played as division foes for the first time since 1997-98 because of realignment in the pandemic. Dallas trailed for the first time this season when Vladislav Namestnikov scored in the first period.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

