Stars keep hot start going with 2-1 OT win over Red Wings

DALLAS (AP) - Jason Dickinson scored 1:32 into overtime and the Dallas Stars won a third straight home game to start their delayed season, beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1. John Klingberg had a goal and assisted on Dickinson’s winner. The former longtime Central Division rivals played as division foes for the first time since 1997-98 because of realignment in the pandemic. Dallas trailed for the first time this season when Vladislav Namestnikov scored in the first period.

