School City of Mishawaka updated on their ‘Roadmap to Reopening’ plan

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -The School City of Mishawaka school board will hear updates on their Roadmap to Reopening plan.

16 News Now tells us what we expect to learn from Wednesday’s meeting.

It’s been more than a week since Mishawaka secondary schools returned to a 50/50 hybrid model.

This update will shed some light on updated COVID-19 numbers in the schools and in the community.

Students at John Young Middle School are split up by grade with 7th graders learning in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and 8th graders learning in person on Thursday and Friday.

All will be virtual on Wednesdays.

The High School is also split up by grade with Freshmen and Sophomores learning in person on Mondays and Tuesdays. Juniors and Seniors are in person the other three days of the week.

Students will have the option of 50/50 hybrid learning model or full virtual learning for the whole semester.

County metric numbers help the school board understand how the virus is spreading in the community.

The latest update indicates two red zone metrics with and average of 90 cases per day over the past seven days and more than 1,400 current cases.

However there are two yellow metrics with the positivity rate at 6.8% and the rate of infection at .85.

Those two red metrics recommend e-learning or very limited in person learning. The two yellow metrics recommend a hybrid model or reduced capacity in person learning.

The board will also learn how COVID-19 is spreading inside the schools.

150 students or staff members quarantined the week of Jan 18th with Covid symptoms or from close contact.

That number is down to 71 the week of Jan 25th.

Second semester is starting off with far fewer quarantines than the first, with six straight weeks below 200 students or staff going into quarantine.

Since the early part of the school year 160 people tested positive for virus with 83 of them being students and the other 77 teachers and staff.

In the past two weeks, only five students tested positive and six teachers or staff members.

These numbers only reflect people who have been in the school and tested positive.

Students who are taking a fully virtual learning option are not included in that data.

