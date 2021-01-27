Osceola boy can ski down big hills at 3-years-old

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 3-year-old skier from Osceola thinks he is “king of the hill.”

PJ Younger can ski down steep hills; and he can also do the more difficult trails as long as he is wearing a safety harness.

“Baby hills aren’t for PJ’s. Baby hills are for babies,” said PJ.

PJ and his two siblings have been skiing since they were about 16 months old.

The oldest has trained with the United States Ski Team and races with other kids around the country.

“I grew up skiing with my grandparents and loved the fact that when everyone else’s grandparents were going to Florida, mine went to Michigan. We just spent so much time as a family and it was a really great bonding experience, so I wanted that for our kids...The day that we had our 16 month on the chair lift...the same time my 94-year-old grandfather was out there, and his 107 friend was skiing with us, like that was incredible,” said mother Suzy Younger.

The Younger’s usually ski 30-50 days a year.

“We used to live in Austria, so we are hoping to take them back to the Alps. Maybe in a couple of years. We will get this one a little more proficient and then we will head out,” Younger said.

