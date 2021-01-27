Advertisement

New data shows encouraging progress in Indiana’s fight against COVID-19

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is extending the current executive order for 30 days as the state is seeing some encouraging trends among coronavirus data.

Health officials shared some incredibly encouraging data in their weekly press briefing that shows a decline in three categories: the 7 day positivity rate, number of hospitalizations and number of deaths.

The 7 day positivity rate stands at 9.1%, which is the first time it’s been under ten percent in recent months.

Daily hospital admissions are on the decline and the county metrics map shows just 5 counties in red, down from 34 last week.

Unemployment is also down, at just 4.3%.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana House Bill proposes the elimination of cosmetology license requirements.
Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirement for cosmetologists
Stock photo of police lights.
Autopsies may provide answers in deaths of 3 from Michigan
Delays are still likely. Many roads are still a mess early Tuesday morning. Gusty winds may be...
First Alert Weather: Snow and freezing rain cause delays Tuesday morning
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts...
Some health experts suggest double-masking to stop spread of COVID-19 variants

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Lake-effect snow some areas
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Barber Ethan DeNolf says the Indiana cosmetology and barber license requirements should be...
South Bend barber: Keep licenses, modify requirements in response to statehouse bill
Michael wore a temporary device to help him hear, then had surgery in September and has since...
Medical Moment: Can COVID-19 cause hearing loss?