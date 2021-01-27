New data shows encouraging progress in Indiana’s fight against COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is extending the current executive order for 30 days as the state is seeing some encouraging trends among coronavirus data.

Health officials shared some incredibly encouraging data in their weekly press briefing that shows a decline in three categories: the 7 day positivity rate, number of hospitalizations and number of deaths.

The 7 day positivity rate stands at 9.1%, which is the first time it’s been under ten percent in recent months.

Daily hospital admissions are on the decline and the county metrics map shows just 5 counties in red, down from 34 last week.

Unemployment is also down, at just 4.3%.

