Medical Moment: Can COVID-19 cause hearing loss?

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Medical experts have learned a lot about COVID-19′s devastating and lingering effects since the start of the pandemic, but there are still many questions.

In today’s Medical Moment, more on a possible link between COVID-19 and hearing loss.

COVID-19 patients on the mend are struggling with everything from cardiovascular problems to stroke and fatigue.

And now, in rare cases, medical experts say hearing loss is being added to the list.

Martie Salt introduces us to one man who woke up hard of hearing after 22 days on a ventilator.

Michael wore a temporary device to help him hear, then had surgery in September and has since regained about 50 percent of his hearing.

It may take up to a year after implant surgery for his hearing to be full strength.

