Martin scores 20 to lift UConn past Butler 63-51

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - Tyrese Martin score 20 points and UConn defeated Butler 63-51. R.J. Cole scored 11 points for the Huskies and Isaiah Whaley rejected seven shots on the defensive end. Bryce Golden scored 19 points for the Bulldogs (5-8, 4-6) and Bryce Nze snagged nine rebounds.

