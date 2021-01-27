Advertisement

Martin scores 20 to lift UConn past Butler 63-51

Bryce Golden scored 19 points for the Bulldogs (5-8, 4-6) and Bryce Nze snagged nine rebounds.
Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is...
Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.(wndu)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - Tyrese Martin score 20 points and UConn defeated Butler 63-51. R.J. Cole scored 11 points for the Huskies and Isaiah Whaley rejected seven shots on the defensive end. Bryce Golden scored 19 points for the Bulldogs (5-8, 4-6) and Bryce Nze snagged nine rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

An Indiana House Bill proposes the elimination of cosmetology license requirements.
Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirement for cosmetologists
WNDU Snow Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous travel into Tuesday
Stock photo of police lights.
Autopsies may provide answers in deaths of 3 from Michigan
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other...
Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman, in Indianapolis

Latest News

Oghoufo recorded three tackles and one sack for the Irish in 2020.
Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Ovie Oghoufo transfers to Texas
The organization has raised millions of dollars to help children in Bangladesh receive a proper...
Bengal Bouts mission is not changing despite COVID-19 pandemic
The Tournament will be a one weekend, single elimination format from March 18-20 at the Compton...
Notre Dame to host Big Ten Hockey Tournament
The only other player in the last 30 years to also do so is Hall of Fame running back and...
Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson named first-team All-Pro for third consecutive year