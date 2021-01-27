Lake-effect snow some areas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE WINTRY WEATHER... As we head through the end of January and into February, the current wintry weather pattern will continue. A band of lake-effect snow showers will stay mainly in our western areas tonight into Thursday, with 2 or 3 inches in some areas...maybe a coating elsewhere. Then cold air remains into the weekend as a rather strong storm comes this way. It now looks like mainly snow for us Saturday night, Sunday, and Monday, but the exact track will make a big difference in how much we get. A second strong system comes later next week, with both rain and snow likely. That storm will be followed by much colder air, perhaps the coldest of the season...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and cold...lake-effect snow showers, mainly in western areas. Low: 16, Wind: N 5-10

Thursday: Lake-effect snow showers end in the west and shift east. Could be 2″ or 3″ in parts of LaPorte and western Berrien Counties. High: 27, Wind: NW 6-12

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 12

Friday: Lots of sunshine. High: 29

