Kroc Center to offer new spring basketball program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army Kroc Center is helping local boys develop basketball skills through a new program called ‘Kroc Hoops’.

The program is for boys in grades 3-6, and it kicks off in the spring with tryouts.

Teams will be chosen, and each team will play in tournaments across the state.

The program is designed to teach young boys team building, communication skills, and character development.

“When we get done with our leagues, I think a lot of times the parents ask what’s the next step,” said Alex Daniel, the recreation and summer camp manager. “So, this is an opportunity for those kids that want to make this more of a year-round experience, that maybe basketball is something they really enjoy.”

Tryouts will take place at the Kroc Center on March 14th.

Income-based scholarships will be available.

To learn more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.