Josi gives Predators 3-2 win over Blackhawks in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Roman Josi scored at 2:57 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Yakov Trenin and Mikael Granlund had the other goals for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark scored for the Blackhawks, who won their previous two games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)