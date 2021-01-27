Advertisement

Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,260 more cases Wednesday

Statewide, 1,902 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 40 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,260 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,902 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 9,470 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 617,176 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 477,326 people have been vaccinated.

Tuesday: 80 more coronavirus deaths and 1,777 new cases were reported. 1,976 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,210 new cases were reported. 2,045 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 49 more coronavirus deaths and 3,560 new cases were reported. 2,151 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 64 more coronavirus deaths and 3,733 new cases were reported. 2,303 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 27,623 (+59) cases and 410 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,546 (+51) cases and 347 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,188 (+15) cases and 165 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,140 (+27) cases and 85 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,096 (+19) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,309 (+6) cases and 63 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,783 (+7) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,656 (+2) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 980 (+1) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

