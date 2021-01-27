Indiana, Michigan fail in latest report from American Lung Association

(WNDU) - The American Lung Association is giving failing grades to Indiana and Michigan in several categories of their latest report.

In the Hoosier state, adult smoking rates came in at 41st nationwide.

Indiana received an “F” grade from the group for its funding of state tobacco prevention programs, as well as for the level of state tobacco taxes and ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

The lung association is calling on state officials to pass a $2 increase to the cigarette tax this year.

And in Michigan, high school tobacco use is reported at 23 percent.

The Wolverine state also got “F” grades in the same 3 categories as Indiana.

The lung association is calling on Michigan officials to focus on preventing youth smoking and vaping by ending the sale of flavored tobacco products.

