Advertisement

Indiana, Michigan fail in latest report from American Lung Association

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The American Lung Association is giving failing grades to Indiana and Michigan in several categories of their latest report.

In the Hoosier state, adult smoking rates came in at 41st nationwide.

Indiana received an “F” grade from the group for its funding of state tobacco prevention programs, as well as for the level of state tobacco taxes and ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

The lung association is calling on state officials to pass a $2 increase to the cigarette tax this year.

And in Michigan, high school tobacco use is reported at 23 percent.

The Wolverine state also got “F” grades in the same 3 categories as Indiana.

The lung association is calling on Michigan officials to focus on preventing youth smoking and vaping by ending the sale of flavored tobacco products.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana House Bill proposes the elimination of cosmetology license requirements.
Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirement for cosmetologists
Stock photo of police lights.
Autopsies may provide answers in deaths of 3 from Michigan
Delays are still likely. Many roads are still a mess early Tuesday morning. Gusty winds may be...
First Alert Weather: Snow and freezing rain cause delays Tuesday morning
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts...
Some health experts suggest double-masking to stop spread of COVID-19 variants

Latest News

There’s talk of a tax hike in St. Joseph County, albeit one that county residents aren’t likely...
Hotel tax increase proposed in St. Joseph County
There have been 14,411 deaths and 554,237 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,681 more cases Wednesday
Statewide, 1,902 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,260 more cases Wednesday
Gov. Whitmer
Whitmer to give State of State Address tonight