Hotel tax increase proposed in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s talk of a tax hike in St. Joseph County, albeit one that county residents aren’t likely to pay.

The targeted tax is the Innkeeper’s, or Hotel Motel Tax.

In St. Joseph County the tax on renting a room is currently at six percent--same as it has been since 1994.

The South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce is working with the St. Joseph County Hotel Motel Tax Board to increase the tax to eight percent.

“Fort Wayne, Evansville at eight percent, Indianapolis is higher than that. Even Kokomo is at eight percent/ so in terms of what we collect to spend in the community to drive more tourism is smaller than what those other communities do,” said South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Rea.

It’s hard to imagine an industry hit harder by stay at home orders than one that hosts getaways. The additional revenue would be spent to try and help the hospitality industry get back on track.

As proposed, one percent of the new revenue would be used to fund a new initiative called the Tourism Capital Development Fund. The fund would provide competitive grants to projects deemed most likely to increase tourism and hotel stays.

Meantime, two current tax recipients would get larger shares. One percent would go toward the development of a youth sports complex in Mishawaka (which currently receives .6 percent), while .5 percent would go to the Potawatomi Zoo (which currently receives .4 percent).

The Morris Performing Arts Center would become a recipient at the .5 percent level. Improvements there are anticipated in advance of its 100th anniversary in 2022.

The first step needed to raise the tax is approval from the Indiana General Assembly. “We have obviously talked to our local contingent, asked them to be supportive of the concept, and we think there’s general support,” said Jeff Rea. “I think most of them would say the devil’s in the details.”

One percent of the tax has typically raised about a million dollars per year, but Rea warned those are “pre COVID figures.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.