Advertisement

Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley dies

Chuck Hurley
Chuck Hurley(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley has passed away.

Hurley joined the South Bend Police Department in 1968.

He served in every rank at the department over the course of 20 years -- the last four as chief of police -- before he decided to retire and join Notre Dame Security Police.

Hurley also served as deputy coroner and was elected to two terms as the head coroner.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of Charles ‘Chuck’ Hurley. As you may know, Chief Hurley served the South...

Posted by South Bend Police Department on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana House Bill proposes the elimination of cosmetology license requirements.
Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirement for cosmetologists
Stock photo of police lights.
Autopsies may provide answers in deaths of 3 from Michigan
Delays are still likely. Many roads are still a mess early Tuesday morning. Gusty winds may be...
First Alert Weather: Snow and freezing rain cause delays Tuesday morning
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts...
Some health experts suggest double-masking to stop spread of COVID-19 variants

Latest News

A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family searches for dog after truck stolen
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation
The Salvation Army Kroc Center is helping local boys develop basketball skills through a new...
Kroc Center to offer new spring basketball program
Shooting on Edison Ave
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Bend