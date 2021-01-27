Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley dies
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley has passed away.
Hurley joined the South Bend Police Department in 1968.
He served in every rank at the department over the course of 20 years -- the last four as chief of police -- before he decided to retire and join Notre Dame Security Police.
Hurley also served as deputy coroner and was elected to two terms as the head coroner.
