Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Ovie Oghoufo transfers to Texas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Irish defensive lineman Ovie Oghoufo announced on twitter Tuesday he will transfer to the University of Texas.

There was speculation Oghoufo could return back to Notre Dame after the hiring of defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, but instead Oghoufo is off to the 40 Acres.

Perhaps one reason why Oghoufo left for Texas is because of former Irish defensive backs coach Terry Joseph. He also left South Bend for Austin this offseason to become the Longhorns’ defensive pass game coordinator.

Oghoufo recorded three tackles and one sack for the Irish in 2020.

