Advertisement

FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation

The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in hopes they have “critical information” about a child they believe to be a victim of sexual exploitation.(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in hopes they have “critical information” about a child they believe to be a victim of sexual exploitation.

Law enforcement officials say Doe “may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.”

Doe is described as a white female age 20-30, who is heard speaking English in a video believed to have been produced in October 2019.

An Omaha FBI field office spokeswoman said all agency field offices nationwide are being asked to release the information to try to locate the girl as part of Operation Rescue Me and the Endangered Child Alert Program.

Anyone with information about Doe or her whereabouts is asked to contact call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American embassy or consulate.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana House Bill proposes the elimination of cosmetology license requirements.
Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirement for cosmetologists
Stock photo of police lights.
Autopsies may provide answers in deaths of 3 from Michigan
Delays are still likely. Many roads are still a mess early Tuesday morning. Gusty winds may be...
First Alert Weather: Snow and freezing rain cause delays Tuesday morning
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts...
Some health experts suggest double-masking to stop spread of COVID-19 variants

Latest News

A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family searches for dog after truck stolen
The Salvation Army Kroc Center is helping local boys develop basketball skills through a new...
Kroc Center to offer new spring basketball program
Shooting on Edison Ave
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Bend
Few isolated flurries on the radar late Wednesday.
Deep freeze Wednesday with icy roads and drastically colder temperatures