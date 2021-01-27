Deep freeze Wednesday with icy roads and drastically colder temperatures

TODAY:

A deep freeze. Roads will be ice-covered this morning as wet surfaces from Tuesday freeze over. A very chilly day Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s. A harsh wind chill makes several hours of the day feel like the single digits and teens. An isolated band of lake effect snow sets up mainly to our west. A few flakes are possible in parts of La Porte, Starke, Pulaski. Mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

Dropping into the teens overnight. Thankfully, winds are rather light, so wind chills will be at a minimum. Mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Some sunshine! Gradually clearing skies don’t lend themselves to warmer temperatures, though. We’re still quite cold on Thursday with high temperatures in the middle 20s. A consistent northwest breeze with a few lake effect flurries.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.