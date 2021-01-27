Advertisement

Deep freeze Wednesday with icy roads and drastically colder temperatures

Harsh wind chills in the single digits
Few isolated flurries on the radar late Wednesday.
Few isolated flurries on the radar late Wednesday.(WNDU)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

A deep freeze. Roads will be ice-covered this morning as wet surfaces from Tuesday freeze over. A very chilly day Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s. A harsh wind chill makes several hours of the day feel like the single digits and teens. An isolated band of lake effect snow sets up mainly to our west. A few flakes are possible in parts of La Porte, Starke, Pulaski. Mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

Dropping into the teens overnight. Thankfully, winds are rather light, so wind chills will be at a minimum. Mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Some sunshine! Gradually clearing skies don’t lend themselves to warmer temperatures, though. We’re still quite cold on Thursday with high temperatures in the middle 20s. A consistent northwest breeze with a few lake effect flurries.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana House Bill proposes the elimination of cosmetology license requirements.
Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirement for cosmetologists
Stock photo of police lights.
Autopsies may provide answers in deaths of 3 from Michigan
Delays are still likely. Many roads are still a mess early Tuesday morning. Gusty winds may be...
First Alert Weather: Snow and freezing rain cause delays Tuesday morning
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
WNDU Snow Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous travel into Tuesday

Latest News

A 3-year-old skier from Osceola thinks he is “king of the hill.”
Osceola boy can ski down big hills at 3-years-old
The city of South Bend is expected to launch a new grant program Friday to help struggling...
South Bend launching new grant program to help local restaurants amid pandemic
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Very cold this week
The School Age Mothers Program (SAMP) in South Bend Schools allows pregnant teens to keep up...
SBCSC considers restructuring of program for pregnant mothers