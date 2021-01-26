What’s Good: Two Niles craft makers swap flavors and scents for unique candles and jams

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -Two women turned passions into businesses selling homemade jams and candles.

16 News Now tells us how their two businesses came together to support each other as we continue through this pandemic.

If we’re asking ‘What’s Good’, it’s the smell of Cardinal Candle Company and the taste of Sticky Spoons Jam.

It’s also no coincidence these homemade crafts share the same flavors.

“She’s the more organized. I’m the more ‘just go’,” said Cardinal Candle Company Co-owner Jill Chamberlain.

The owners at Cardinal Candle Company and Sticky Spoon Jam will tell you two heads are better than one.

“Aiye and I work together. We try to find shows that are the same. We’ll make collaborating flavors like for Apple Fest we made apple pie, so we can sort of bounce our cents off each other,” Chamberlain said.

“Last year we did ‘Just Peachy’ which was peach infused with basil and she made that over the summer also. She made a ‘Just Peachy’ scent,” said Sticky Spoons Jam Owner Aiye Akhigbe.

Chamberlain and Akhigbe collaborate by turning unique flavors into candle scents, and vice versa.

They’ve leaned on each other more throughout this year to make it through the pandemic.

“I’m a planner and an organizer. She goes with the flow. I make the jam. She makes the scent, or the melts, or the soap, and we can be next to each other at the same show,” Akhigbe said.

“If she comes out with something new, I’ll try to push it for her. She does the same for me. We’re also trying to share each other’s stuff and come up with different ideas and what else we can do,” Chamberlain said.

Akhigbe has more than 100 flavors of jam. She says if you taste one of her jams, you’ll have to come to the Market Place in Niles to find the corresponding scent.

That’s where Chamberlain sells Cardinal Candle Company products. They’re open daily from 10:00 A.M.- 6:00 P.M.

You can find Sticky Spoons Jam at various market and craft events by following them on Facebook.

Akhigbe will be hosting her ‘Share the Love’ food and coat fundraiser this Valentines Day at Apothica Teas in downtown Niles.

